Win exclusive Santini jerseys from the Giro d'Italia

The newly-designed maglia rosa for the 2011 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Cyclingnews has teamed up with Santini to offer you the chance to win one of 10 jerseys from the Giro d'Italia. The individual prizes on offer are one of three signed maglia rosas, one signed green jersey, one signed red jersey and one signed white jersey. Each signature will come from the winner of the final jerseys at the end of the Giro.

We also have one unsigned jersey from each of the following teams to give away: Katusha, Lampre-ISD, Androni Giocattoli and Vacansoleil-DCM.

For the last twelve years Santini has been on the shoulders of the Giro d'Italia leaders and that is again the case in 2011 for the 13th year in a row. The Giro is the symbol for the passion that Italy has for cycling so every year they are proud to see their products on some of the finest athletes in the world winning on their home territory.

Santini made a choice to design and produce all of its products exclusively in Italy and has done so since 1965. Today they produce over 2000 products a day and have a clear and defined mission: "To allow everyone who loves cycling to improve their performance without having to give up on comfort and style."

For more information on Santini visit www.santinisms.it

Entries for the Cyclingnews Santini jersey drawing will close at midnight, May 29, 2011. Enter today!