Win a ride in the fi’zi:k Granfondo

Cyclingnews and fi’zi:k have teamed up to offer you a chance to ride the fi’zi:k Granfondo in Italy on April 28, with flights, accommodation and entry fee all paid for.

Should you be the lucky winner you’ll be flown to Venice on April 27. There will be the option of a gentle ride that day to get your legs going before dinner in the Marostica Castle. The Granfondo takes place the following day and there are two options for the ride, with a 100km ‘short course’ and more demanding 154km parcours.

The Granfondo starts in Piazza Castello, the main square known for the live chess game, and in a few kilometres reaches the first climb: Salcedo. This is a panoramic street that crosses cherry trees in full bloom. After the descent the course follows the Valdastico until the village of Pedescala. Here, the racing action will start with the long climb of Castelletto di Rotzo to get to the Altopiano di Asiago.

Just before you start the final descent there's the split between the long and short courses – the latter will keep to the left and the Granfondo will follow right and go through the tricky downhill of Laverda. The long course then climbs Monte Corno. After the summit the course crosses the Altopiano before the final descent to the Piazza Castello.

If there’s any energy left in your legs there’s the option of a tour of the fi’zi:k factory the next day, before you fly home.

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize simply click here and become a fi’zi:k Facebook fan. You’ll then be asked one easy question.

The competition is open to anyone worldwide over the age of 18, save for employees and associates of fi'zi:k (full terms and conditions here). It closes on February 28 and you'll be contacted by fi'z:ik if you have won.