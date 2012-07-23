Win a Boardman Elite Series TK/20 track bike
Limited edition bike celebrates 20th anniversary of Barcelona success
It was only a matter of time before Boardman Bikes produced a bike which honoured Chris Boardman’s track heritage.
That bike is finally here - and you could win one of just 92 being made. It's called the Elite Series TK/20 and will be available this summer 20 years after his win in the 4000m individual pursuit at the Barcelona Olympic Games.
The TK/20 has a lightweight, triple butted alloy frame with track-specific geometry, full aero carbon fork, tapered steerer and stainless steel dropout plates. The design also allows brakes to be fitted, making it adaptable to the road.
The frame is finished with gold decals and a metal head badge, with spec details including a Truvativ Omnium GXP chainset, Fizik Arione saddle and Boardman-branded cockpit components.
"Success on the track in '92 was the springboard for my career as a pro rider,” said Chris Boardman, who serves as the Director of Research and Development at the company. “Every hour spent in the velodrome paid back ten fold when I started to ride for a ProTour team. Track cycling might be a specific beast but I wanted to create a bike that could, without compromise, also be used on the road, so brake compatibility has been designed in. It would certainly make a unique fast-fixie!"
The TK/20 is available to pre-order now worldwide for a September delivery through dealers in the UK and distributors throughout the rest of the world. Visit Boardman Bikes website for more details.
To be in with a chance of winning the bike, all you need to do is click here and register your details. The bike will be signed by Chris Boardman himself along with a special message should the winner want one.
Full specifications:
Size: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL
Colour: Satin Black
Frame: Superlight triple butted alloy with smooth welding, tapered steerer, track specific geometry and dropouts with tension adjusters and stainless steel plates
Fork: Superlight full carbon track geometry with tapered steerer
Shifters: N/A
Front Mech: N/A
Rear Mech: N/A
Brakes: N/A (frame is drilled for front and rear brakes)
Chainset: Truvativ Omnium GXP track specific 48t
Cassette: fixed 15t sprocket
Chain: KMC Track specific
Bottom Bracket: Truvativ GXP
Rims: cboardman deep section alloy
Hubs: Track specific full cartridge bearing
Spokes: Stainless double butted
Tyres: Vittoria Rubino Pro folding
Handlebars: cboardman Pro
Stem: cboardman Pro
Headset: FSA Integrated
Spacers: Carbon
Seatpost: cboardman Carbon
Saddle: Fizik Arione
Weight: 17.0lbs
RRP: £999.99 UK, $1599.99 AUS/US
