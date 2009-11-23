Wiggins to race Revolution track event

Image 1 of 3 Erik Zabel and Leif Lampater lost the lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Richard Robotham) Image 3 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) races at the 2008 Track World Championships (Image credit: Stephen McMahon)

Bradley Wiggins will race the second round of Britain's Revolution Track series at Manchester Velodrome on December 5. Organisers of the event today confirmed that the Garmin-Slipstream rider will join German rider Leif Lampater as a guest riders for Revolution team, the Slicks.

Wiggins and Lampeter will compete in the endurance events for the Slicks, who are captained by Scottish sprinter Craig MacLean. It will be the first time Wiggins has competed on the track since last year's Beijing Olympics and Lampater, who has been racing on the six-day circuit this season, is enthusiastic about the prospect of joining the Briton.

"This will be my first Revolution event, so I'm pretty excited and want to do well for the team," said Lampater. "It's going to be great riding on the same team as Bradley Wiggins, and I'm sure the British crowd will all be cheering for the Slicks."

Revolution organisers introduced the teams competition to this year's series. The Slicks currently sit in second place, behind Rob Hayles' team Forza, after the opening round on November 15.

Team GB riders Ed Clancy and Chris Newton have also been confirmed for the second round. The two riders missed the opening Revolution round due to the Melbourne World Cup, but will return to captain their teams, Tempo and the Rollers, respectively.

