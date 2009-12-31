Wiggins targets Giro pink jersey
Sky's new signing aims for Giro time trials on path to Tour de France
Bradley Wiggins will return to next year's Giro d'Italia in May with the prologue and first leader's jersey as objectives . He will also help lead team Sky in the Italian three-week race while preparing for the Tour de France.
