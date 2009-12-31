Trending

Wiggins targets Giro pink jersey

Sky's new signing aims for Giro time trials on path to Tour de France

Brad Wiggins (Garmin Slipstream) was contemplating a car-park stoush with teammate Chris Sutton over who should win the tour, he was only joking ofcourse.

Bradley Wiggins will return to next year's Giro d'Italia in May with the prologue and first leader's jersey as objectives . He will also help lead team Sky in the Italian three-week race while preparing for the Tour de France.

