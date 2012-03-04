Wiggins cautious in Paris-Nice opener

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil - DCM) beat the likes of Wiggins and Martin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Tour de France contender, Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) put himself in strong position for the overall battle at Paris-Nice with a commanding display on stage 1. The British rider finished second to Gustav Larsson in the 9.4 kilometer time trial but the one second deficit only told part of the story with the Sky rider having to battle wet conditions throughout his test. Larsson, who signed for Vacansoleil-DCM at the start of the season, had dry conditions during his run.

"I didn't take any risks in the corners but I knew in a straight line I was flying,” Wiggins told the BBC.

"I wasn't willing to find out whether it was slippery so I never really pushed it as hard as I could have done in the corners," added Wiggins.





His performance came in stark contrast to defending Paris-Nice champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) who raced in the same conditions as Wiggins but finished 25 seconds down on Larsson.

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished third on the stage, with fellow American Tejay Van Garderen picking up fourth and the white jersey as the best young rider.

Monday’s stage two will see the peloton race 185 kilometers from Mantes-la-Jolie to Orléans.

