Who will take the 2025 Grand Tour wild card places? Q36.5, Tudor and Uno-X left hanging and hoping

Team management from Q36.5, Tudor Pro Cycling, Polti VisitMalta and VF Group-Bardiani were all in Rome for the Giro d'Italia 2025 route presentation, lobbing for wild card places as the Grand Tour organisers complete their considerations and negotiations and prepare to reveal who will be awarded the coveted golden tickets to cycling biggest race of 2025. 

In previous years, Grand Tour wild card selections have often been straightforward but this year Q36,5, Tudor and Uno-X Mobility all have legitimate claims, long-term sponsorship in place and ambitions to step up to WorldTour in the years ahead. The current UCI rules regarding ranking points, licences and wild cards play against them and leave them hanging and hoping for invitations to the WorldTour races, including the Spring Classics and other stage races. 

