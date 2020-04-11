Trending

Which edition of Paris-Roubaix was the best? You decide in the final round

It's Sagan versus Hayman for the win

Mat Hayman throws his bike to win the sprint
Mat Hayman throws his bike to win the 2016 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cyclingnews readers have been voting this week to decide which edition of the last 30 years of Paris-Roubaix was the best. 

The voting has trended toward recent memory, with the high-resolution videos of the last decade still etched in the minds of cycling fans.

It was a come from behind surge for Peter Sagan's 2018 Paris-Roubaix victory. The Slovakian star's spectacular escape had been eclipsed by Fabian Cancellara's 2010 solo attack in previous rounds but when push came to shove, the triple world champion's fans came out to put him into the final poll.

Mat Hayman's incredible sprint victory from 2016 where he denied Tom Boonen the outright record for most Paris-Roubaix wins understandably continued to dominate the voting. 

Just as he did on the velodrome in Roubaix, the Australian crushed the competition, with Cancellara's first win from 2006 and Boonen's dominant 2008 performance hardly a challenge.

Which one will win the overall best edition of Paris-Roubaix title? 

We think they're all winners but now it's up to you to decide. 

Semifinal Results

Semifinal Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2016Mat Hayman out-sprints Boonen to win six weeks after collarbone break54.2%
2008Boonen gets away to beat Cancellara13.6%
2006Cancellara solos to win after leaders disqualified at level crossing22%
2002Johan Museeuw wins last muddy centenary edition10.2%

Semifinal Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2012Tom Boonen goes long, soloing for 52km to equal record22.7%
2010Fabian Cancellara strong solo sparks motor accusations25.7%
2014Niki Terpstra wins in tactical battle12.8%
2018Peter Sagan escapes 54km out then beats Silvan Dillier38.8%

Final Round Voting

This is an important decision so we've dug up some videos from each edition of our final round so you can refresh your memory before voting.

2016 - Mat Hayman's sprint victory

2018 - Peter Sagan's escape

Consolation final

2010 - Cancellara's 50km attack

2012 - Tom Boonen's long-range solo