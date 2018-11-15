Werner and Noble dominate top of US Pro CX standings

Image 1 of 5 Ellen Noble tops the women's podium in Northampton (Image credit: Angelica Dixon) Image 2 of 5 zip ties here. Compton's husband Mark Legg is renowned for his attention to detail. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 5 E;len Noble en route to winning day 2 at the Gran Prix of Gloucester (Image credit: Peter Pellizzi) Image 4 of 5 Kerry Werner wins Charm City (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 5 of 5 Ellen Noble (Trek) (Image credit: Angelica Dixon)

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) and Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing CX) continue their strangleholds on USA Cycling's season-long Pro CX calendar heading into a pair of events this weekend.

Noble has finished on the podium in all 11 of her elite women's Pro CX races so far this season, including taking seven victories. A silver medalist at the recent Pan-American Championships in Ontario, Canada, and winner in last weekend's Pro CX race in Massachusetts, the Northampton International, she has a total of 613 Pro CX points. Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano), Noble's nearest rival, is 179 points in arrears, while third-placed Maghalie Rochette (CXFever-Specialized) is another nine points back.

Fourth and fifth place are also closely packed together with all but Noble. Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel Factory Team) is in fourth with 385 points and Katie Keough (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) is fifth at 376.

In the elite men's standings, Werner's 596 points give him a healthy 180-point advantage over runner-up Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label Racing), who has 416 points. Third-placed Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) is another nine points back at 407, with Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports) another 30 points back for fourth at 377. Fifth-placed Jamey Driscoll (Pivot Maxxis-Stans DNA Cycling) has 369 points.

With 31 races in the books, the 42-race series continues this weekend with a pair of C2 events in Indiana and New York. The Major Taylor Cross Cup will have two races on Saturday and Sunday at the Indy Cycloplex in Indianapolis, while the Supercross Cup in Suffern, New York, is ready for its 16th year overall and third year at the Rockland Community College.

After a break for Thanksgiving, the series returns the weekend of December 1 and 2 with the NBX GP of Cross in Warwick, Rhode Island, and the Resolution Cup in Dallas, Texas.

USA Cycling Pro CX Top 5

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing) 613 pts 2 Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano) 434 3 Maghalie Rochette (CXFever-Specialized) 425 4 Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel Factory Team) 385 5 Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld) 376