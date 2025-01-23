'We’re still in a good position' - Jayco-AlUla on the back foot but not out the game after opening Tour Down Under GC battle

17 riders sit within 15 seconds of new overall leader Javier Romo, including Australian team’s Luke Plapp and Chris Harper

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 23/01/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 3 Norwood to Uraidla, Adelaide, Australia - Chris Harper, Jayco Alula.
Chris Harper and Luke Plapp of Jayco-AlUla at the front during stage 3 of the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The expected explosion of the overall standings on stage 3 of the Santos Tour Down Under ended up looking more like a gentle whittling down of the ranks as while the gaps have started to open, they are still small enough that plenty hope the Willunga Hill climb on stage 5 could deliver a chance to turn it around. The home team, Jayco-AlUla, who always put a massive target on the six-stage WorldTour race, is among them.

Javier Romo (Movistar) stepped into the race leader's ochre jersey after launching an attack from a select leading group and while his rivals may have tried to jump out front and join him, none succeeded. Luke Plapp and Chris Harper, who were both among the attackers, ended up finishing 11th and 16th in the main group just five seconds behind the solo winner.

