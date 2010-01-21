Web designer/developers: Cyclingnews is hiring

Work for Cyclingnews, the world's leading cycling website (Image credit: Future Publishing)

Are you a web designer/developer with a passion for usability and clear, clean online design?

Cyclingnews is looking for a talented web designer to work across our group of cycling websites. Our portfolio includes Cyclingnews and BikeRadar, plus smaller projects such as BikeRadar Live and our Bike Demo Days sites.

We offer a competitive salary; an informal, highly bike-friendly working environment; extensive training opportunities to develop your skills; and the chance to make your mark in the further development of Future Publishing’s two most successful websites.

We’re looking for a designer/ developer with substantial work in user experience, interaction design and wireframing, and a current portfolio that demonstrates a strong understanding of online design. With solid experience of using Photoshop, you will have an appreciation and flair for design and branding. A good knowledge of HTML, JavaScript and CSS is essential, as well as some experience of PHP sites.

This position is based in Bath, UK, so applicants must be legally able to work in the UK.

For full details, and to apply see the full ad on futurenet.com.