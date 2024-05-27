‘We wanted Tadej to win, but with no exaggeration’ – The next steps in Pogačar’s Giro-Tour double plan

Rest, Isola altitude camp and no racing for Slovenian in five-week countdown to Grand Départ

2023 Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar during the final stage
2023 Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar during the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

No plan survives first contact with the enemy, so the saying goes, but Tadej Pogačar didn’t face a rival capable of knocking him even slightly off track at the Giro d’Italia. The scheme drawn up by his entourage to tackle the Giro and Tour de France remains firmly in place after his emphatic victory in Italy.

No rider has achieved the Giro-Tour double since Marco Pantani in 1998. The few to have seriously attempted the feat in the years since, notably Ivan Basso, Alberto Contador and Chris Froome, all came up short in July after dipping too deep into their reservoirs in May.

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.