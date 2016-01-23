Watch Tour de San Luis stage 6 live on Cyclingnews
Summit finish sure to shake up general classification
Stage 6 of the Tour de San Luis will be the last big chance for the overall contenders to unseat Eduardo Sepulveda of Fortuneo-Vital Concept. The Argentinean has three seconds on Dayer Quintana, with his brother Nairo Quintana at 42 seconds in arrears.
Follow the action live - the expected stage finish will be approximately 4:15PM EST/10:15CET.
