Watch Tour de San Luis stage 3 live streaming on Cyclingnews
Peloton contest first decisive climb over Mirador del Potrero
The world-class peloton will face their first series of climbs during stage 3 at the Tour de San Luis and you can watch it all on Cyclingnews.
Stage 3 offers the peloton a 131km race that will begin in Potrero de Los Funes and finishes in La Punta. Before arriving to finish line the riders will test their legs over three ascents; Alto Los Puquios (23.9km), Alto La Florida (56.4km) and El Mirador Del Potrero (119km). The peloton will then descend into La Punta.
Etixx-QuickStep won the opening two stages; the stage 1 team time trial where Max Richeze took the first leader’s jersey and stage 2 ended in a bunch sprint won by Fernando Gaviria, who is currently the overall leader.
Stage 3 could shake up the overall classification where star riders like Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) and defending champion Dani Diaz (Delko-Marseille-KTM) pursue the overall title.
The stage started at 1PM EST, and is expected to finish around 4:15PM EST, with live coverage expected in Spanish. Warning - live coverage is often spotty until the final climb.
