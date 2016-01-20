Watch Tour de San Luis stage 3 live streaming on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finishes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali during the ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 4 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 The Tour de San Luis peloton amidst some remote terrain during stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The world-class peloton will face their first series of climbs during stage 3 at the Tour de San Luis and you can watch it all on Cyclingnews.

Stage 3 offers the peloton a 131km race that will begin in Potrero de Los Funes and finishes in La Punta. Before arriving to finish line the riders will test their legs over three ascents; Alto Los Puquios (23.9km), Alto La Florida (56.4km) and El Mirador Del Potrero (119km). The peloton will then descend into La Punta.

Etixx-QuickStep won the opening two stages; the stage 1 team time trial where Max Richeze took the first leader’s jersey and stage 2 ended in a bunch sprint won by Fernando Gaviria, who is currently the overall leader.

Stage 3 could shake up the overall classification where star riders like Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) and defending champion Dani Diaz (Delko-Marseille-KTM) pursue the overall title.

The stage started at 1PM EST, and is expected to finish around 4:15PM EST, with live coverage expected in Spanish. Warning - live coverage is often spotty until the final climb.