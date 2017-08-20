Vuelta a Espana: Stage 1 highlights - Video

BMC racing on the way to winning stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Team time trials always provide exciting action and stage 1 of the Vuelta a España was no exception.

The dramatic scenery and ancient buildings in Nîmes, France, provided a fitting background as the teams gave their all in the united fight against the clock. The stage included horrifying-looking crashes, but fortunately no serious injuries.

In these highlights videos you can watch BMC race to the stage win and the first leader's jersey, with Quick-Step Floors and a surprising Team Sunweb finishing six seconds back.

