Vuelta a Espana: Stage 1 highlights - Video
Catch up on a striking team time trial in Nimes
Team time trials always provide exciting action and stage 1 of the Vuelta a España was no exception.
The dramatic scenery and ancient buildings in Nîmes, France, provided a fitting background as the teams gave their all in the united fight against the clock. The stage included horrifying-looking crashes, but fortunately no serious injuries.
In these highlights videos you can watch BMC race to the stage win and the first leader's jersey, with Quick-Step Floors and a surprising Team Sunweb finishing six seconds back.
