Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Stage 1 highlights - Video

Catch up on a striking team time trial in Nimes

BMC racing on the way to winning stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana

BMC racing on the way to winning stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Team time trials always provide exciting action and stage 1 of the Vuelta a España was no exception.

Related Articles

Vuelta a Espana: BMC win opening team time trial

Froome satisfied with Sky's team time trial start to Vuelta a Espana

Dennis takes second Grand Tour lead of career in 2017 Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana: Contador sees good and bad in opening time trial result

The dramatic scenery and ancient buildings in Nîmes, France, provided a fitting background as the teams gave their all in the united fight against the clock. The stage included horrifying-looking crashes, but fortunately no serious injuries.

In these highlights videos you can watch BMC race to the stage win and the first leader's jersey, with Quick-Step Floors and a surprising Team Sunweb finishing six seconds back.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.