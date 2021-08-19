Vuelta a España 2021: Stage 6 highlights - Video

Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) was the last survivor of a breakaway and held off a chasing Primož Roglič (Jumbob-Visma) to narrowly win stage 6 at the Vuelta a España. Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) crossed the line in third place at two seconds back.

The sixth stage of the Vuelta a España was 158.3 kilometres between Requena and the summit of Alto de la Montaña de Cullera.

A breakaway of five that included Cort, Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), and Bert Jan Lindeman (Qhubeka NextHash) had gained seven minutes on the main field.

The gap was reduced to three minutes inside 50km to the line. The main field split into smaller groups through several crosswind-swept sections inside the final 30km but it was back together ahead of the final climb with the breakaway holding just under one-minute gap.

Cort made a push from what was left of the breakaway and narrowly held on for the stage victory as the race heated up for the overall classification behind.

Roglič was second over the line and now leads the overall classification ahead of three Movistar riders; 25 seconds to Enric Mas, 36 seconds to Miguel Ángel López, and 41 seconds to Alejandro Valverde.

Watch how stage 6 of the Vuelta a España unfolded in the video highlights above.