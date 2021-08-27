Vuelta a España 2021: Stage 13 highlights - Video

Deceninck-QuickStep struck out with a vicious pace with 3km to go in stage 13 of the Vuelta a España and Florian Sénéchal delivered an unexpected win at the finish line in Villanueva de la Serena.

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) held his wheel and tried to come around on the slight uphill, but settled for second place, with Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) in third from the bunch sprint.

Deceuninck-QuickStep created a big gap with its acceleration within the final five kilometres, creating the perfect lead out for sprinter Fabio Jacobsen. But with 1.1km to go he lost contact as a result of a flat tyre, and Sénéchal used the opportunity to fire on all pistons for his first Grand Tour stage victory.

The 203.7-kilometre flat stage started in Belmez and saw three riders feature as the break of the day for 170 kilometres - Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Alvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel-Euskadi). They would be caught with 28.7km to go as the sprinters’ teams positioned at the front.

From around a series of roundabouts in the final 5km, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) made it into the front group of 15 riders and finished in 10th place, giving him a few seconds. There were no major changes in the GC as the contenders crossed the line in the main group at 11 seconds behind the stage winner, including race leader Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux).

Watch the video highlights above for this exciting sprint finish.