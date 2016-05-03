Vuelta a Espana 2016 teams announced

The full 2016 Vuelta a Espana race route (Image credit: ASO)

Vuelta a Espana organisers ASO have announced the 22 teams that will take part in this year’s race. Alongside the 18 WorldTour teams, Bora-Argon 18, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Cofidis and Direct Energie have been confirmed as wildcard entries.

Caja Rural, Cofidis and Direct Energie were all part of the Vuelta a Espana line-up in 2015. For Bora-Argon 18 it will be their first appearance at the Vuelta a Espana and their selection makes it two German teams in the Vuelta a Espana for the first time in seven years. Last year, none of the wildcard teams won a stage. However Caja Rural’s Omar Fraile claimed the mountains classification. He is likely to be back for his new Dimension Data team this season.

The 2016 Vuelta a Espana starts in Galicia with a team time trial on August 20 and it finishes with a sprint stage in Madrid on September 11. Fabio Aru took his first Grand Tour title at last year’s Vuelta a Espana, beating Joaquim Rodriguez by 57 seconds.

WorldTour teams

Ag2r La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

BMC Racing Team

Cannondale Pro Cycling Team

Etixx - Quick Step

FDJ

IAM Cycling

Lampre - Merida

Lotto Soudal

Movistar Team

Orica GreenEdge

Team Dimension Data

Team Giant - Alpecin

Team Katusha

Team Lotto NL - Jumbo

Team Sky

Tinkoff

Trek - Segafredo

Wildcard teams

Bora - Argon18

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

Direct Energie