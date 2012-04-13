Voeckler doesn't see himself as favourite for Amstel Gold Race

Image 1 of 4 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins in his typical fashion (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 4 Freire, Voeckler and Serry on the podium of the Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 4 Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar ) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 4 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium with his son (Image credit: Sirotti)

Thomas Voeckler's win in the Brabantse Pijl on Wednesday has elevated him to one of the favourites in Sunday's Amstel Gold Race, but the Frenchman sees it differently. He has never been in the top-ten of that race, but would be glad to add that title to his collection.

There were some big riders who were not in Wednesday's race, he noted in an interview on the team Europcar website. Also, “I was tenth in Liege-Bastogne-Liege one time and I have never made the top-ten in Amstel. I am not one who sets specific goals.”

Of course he would like to stand atop the podium on Sunday. “It is clear that I have won races like the Grand Prix Plouay or Quebec, but they can't possibly be compared with Amstel and the Doyenne. That is not the same class.”

Voeckler, who wore the leader's jersey for 10 stages at the 2011 Tour de France, was not surprised at his team's performance in the Classics. “It is like two years ago. Apart from Gent-Wevelgem, it was a great campaign. 'Turgech' (Sebastien Turgot, ed.) was huge in Roubaix. And there were still six riders in the main peloton 60km before the finish.

“In the Belgian Classics we always have a rider in the top-ten. But we are not complacent.”