Trending

Video: Wiggins comments on his brotherly relationship with Cavendish

Sky riders aim for Tour and Olympics

Image 1 of 5

Mark Cavendish clinches the 2011 World Championship

Mark Cavendish clinches the 2011 World Championship
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Bradley Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 3 of 5

Wiggins will be in action at the 2012 Olympic road race

Wiggins will be in action at the 2012 Olympic road race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Mark Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins and Ben Swift - three talented Britons on Sky

Mark Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins and Ben Swift - three talented Britons on Sky
(Image credit: Jeff Moore)
Image 5 of 5

Cavendish and Wiggins in wonderland

Cavendish and Wiggins in wonderland
(Image credit: Jeff Moore)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) and Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) may have different race schedules leading into the Tour de France but the two riders are united by their drive for success at both the Tour and the London Olympic Games.

Related Articles

Wiggins likely to skip London Olympic track events

Wiggins and Cavendish won't team up until Tour de France

Evans, Wiggins and Contador to podium in Tour de France, McEwen says

Cavendish in Sky jersey

Cavendish sets Milan-San Remo target

Cavendish admits to missed drug test in 2011

Much has been made in media of the will they or won't they get on relationship but a relaxed Wiggins told the press that he sees Cavendish like a little brother. The two have had their disputes in the past, and fell out in the aftermath of the Beijing Games in 2008, but Wiggins stated that his "little brother" had slotted into the Team Sky camp and that he would bring a lot to the British team.

There’s no doubt that the pair will come under pressure during the season, their every move scrutinised in the build-up to London but Wiggins appeared calm, believing that the mentality of the British team and that of Sky has helped.