Video: Wiggins comments on his brotherly relationship with Cavendish
Sky riders aim for Tour and Olympics
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) and Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) may have different race schedules leading into the Tour de France but the two riders are united by their drive for success at both the Tour and the London Olympic Games.
Much has been made in media of the will they or won't they get on relationship but a relaxed Wiggins told the press that he sees Cavendish like a little brother. The two have had their disputes in the past, and fell out in the aftermath of the Beijing Games in 2008, but Wiggins stated that his "little brother" had slotted into the Team Sky camp and that he would bring a lot to the British team.
There’s no doubt that the pair will come under pressure during the season, their every move scrutinised in the build-up to London but Wiggins appeared calm, believing that the mentality of the British team and that of Sky has helped.
