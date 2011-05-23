Video: Tour of California stage 5, 6, 7 and 8 highlights

The 2011 Amgen Tour of California GC podium was all-American: Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cerv (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Stage 5: Sagan sizzles for stage win in Paso Robles



Liquigas-Cannondale's Peter Sagan has claimed his fifth win of the season, winning the Amgen Tour of California's fifth stage between Seaside and Paso Robles in a fast and furious dash to the line. The result didn't have a bearing on the top of the general classification, with Chris Horner again wearing the leader's jersey heading into tomorrow's stage six time trial.



Stage 6: Zabriskie time trials to stage win ahead of Leipheimer



David Zabriskie made up for his disastrous day on Sierra Road by crushing the Solvang time trial in a new course record. The Garmin-Cervélo man who was second overall in last year's race boosted his team's fortunes with the stage 6 victory, topping Levi Leipeimer (RadioShack) by 26 seconds and best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) by 40.

Stage 7: Leipheimer wins on Mt. Baldy



Levi Leipheimer took the stage victory and his RadioShack teammate and race leader Chris Horner solidified his race lead in the queen stage of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California high above Los Angeles on Mount Baldy.

The duo demoralized the competition with a ferocious tempo in the final kilometres, crossing the line together, hands-clasped, to stamp their authority on the race. It was the first win of the season for Leipheimer while Horner maintained his overall race lead with one stage remaining.

Stage 8: Goss finally gets his win in Thousand Oaks

HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss claimed the team's first Amgen Tour of California stage, besting points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the line with Greg Henderson (Sky) in third.

"It's a great way to finish off the week, Tejay finished as best young rider, and now we've capped off the week in perfect fashion," Goss said on the podium.