Video: Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 4 highlights

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky's Wouter Poels shocked the favourites at Tirreno-Adriatico on Saturday by soloing into Castelraimondo for the stage 4 win and snatching the overall lead from BMC's Greg Van Avermaet.

With an impressive display of bravado, the 27-year-old Dutch rider made his move at the summit of the final climb, capitalising on the technical descent to leave the other general classification contenders behind. It was Poels' first win for the team since signing with Sky for this season and next.

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) followed his former teammate across the line ahead of Joaquim Rodríguez (Team Katusha).

The day started with an improbable breakaway as Orica-Greenedge sent two riders up the road in Luke Durbridge and Matt Hayman. The move stuck and animated the early racing before the 200+ kilometres and the day's major ascents touched off the real fireworks.

