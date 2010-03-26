Video: Team Sky ahead of E3 Prijs and Gent-Wevelgem

Team Sky heads to the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky head into this weekend’s Belgian races with a strong squad including Het Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Juan Antonio Flecha and Edvald Boasson Hagen.

The team are based in Kortrijk, Belgium for this season’s spring Classics and Cyclingnews paid them a quick visit before the weekend’s double header of E3 Prijs Vlaanderen – Harelbeke, Gent-Wevelgem.

“We’ll be very active and part of the race on both days,” said Sky senior director sportif Scott Sunderland. “I’d like to see us on the podium on both days or one of the days. If we get a win great if we don’t… as long as we’re up there giving our best…”