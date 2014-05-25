Video: Specialized Shiv TT bike for Omega Pharma-QuickStep

An Omega Pharma Quick Step rider swings off (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With Rigoberto Uran wining the individual time trial to Barolo at the Giro d’Italia in commanding fashion and three of his Omega Pharma QuickStep teammates also finishing in the top ten, Cyclingnews caught up with the team to have a look at the bike that helped carry them to success: the Specialized Shiv.

It’s a bike that the team have used to win back-to-back titles in the world time trial championships courtesy of Tony Martin and two team wins in the same discipline.

The bike remains similar to the 2013 model but in this exclusive video for Cyclingnews the team present Gianluca Brambilla’s time trial machine. The Italian finished fifth on the stage, riding with a Zipp 404 wheel on the front and disc wheel on the back.

