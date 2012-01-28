Video: Ride the Koksijde course with Jeremy Powers

Newly crowned US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) races in the stars-and-stries jersey for the first time. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Want a first-hand look at the entire UCI Cyclo-cross World Championship course in Koksijde, but can't afford a ticket to Belgium? Just watch this video taken from a camera on the bike of none other than US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) for an insider's glimpse into every inch of the circuit.

The race isn't all sand, but the dunes of Belgium's northern coast certainly create the toughest obstacles. Watch as Powers dances his way through the sandy dunes, glides up the flyover and hurtles across the muddy field.

There's no sound, so put on your favorite seven minute song and watch J-Pow groove in Koksijde. Might we suggest this?