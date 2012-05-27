Video: Pinotti ends Giro with time trial victory

Image 1 of 5 Marco Pinotti (BMC) on the podium in Milan (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Marco Pinotti (BMC) won the Giro's final time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Marco Pinotti (BMC) was in a league of his own (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Marco Pinotti (BMC) was in a league of his own (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Marco Pinotti (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cyclingnews' blogger Marco Pinotti (BMC) let his legs do the talking when he won the last stage of the Giro d'Italia in a convincing manner with an advantage of 39 seconds over Geraint Thomas (Sky).

In his first blog in Denmark, the five-time Italian time trial champion said that the final stage in Milan was the most important for him, as he was eying the selection for the Olympic Games. After reaching his goal, he didn't consider his ticket to London a done deal.

"I'm not presumptuous," he said. "There is a difference between time trials during Grand Tours and at the Olympics or the world championship, where all the specialists are. At the end of the Giro, it's more a fight between survivors. I want to gain my spot on the Italian team for the road race. One of the five riders will also ride the time trial in London. I don't consider my spot guaranteed."

In his blog during the last week of racing, Pinotti also said that his teammate Taylor Phinney was the hot favorite for the time trial in Milan. "I've followed him during his race in order for me to have an even clearer view of the course," said the Italian. "He missed a turn because a motorbike went straight in front of him. He lost a few seconds, but it affected his race. He was the favorite, but fatigue must have weighed on him."

Whether Pinotti will participate in the Tour de France is currently under discussion inside the BMC Team.