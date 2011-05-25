Video: Le Mével goes on the attack again
Frenchman not discouraged despite missing out in Tirano
Christophe Le Mével (Garmin-Cervélo) tried yet again to win a stage at the Giro d'Italia but yet again came up empty handed in Tirano.
The Frenchman made sure he was part of the 16-rider break that fought for the stage and was the first rider to attack on the final climb to Aprica. However he was also one of the first to crack and was left behind as Ulissi, Visconti and 10 other riders contested the finale in Tirano.
Despite missing out on the stage victory and on the pink jersey several times in the first week of the Giro, Le Mével told Cyclingnews that he would go on the attack again, perhaps on Thursday's stage to San Pellegrino Terme.
