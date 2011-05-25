Trending

Video: Le Mével goes on the attack again

Frenchman not discouraged despite missing out in Tirano

Image 1 of 3

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo)

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 3

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo)

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 3 of 3

Christophe Le Mével has recovered from a broken wrist.

Christophe Le Mével has recovered from a broken wrist.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Christophe Le Mével (Garmin-Cervélo) tried yet again to win a stage at the Giro d'Italia but yet again came up empty handed in Tirano.

Related Articles

Le Mével third at Giro d’Italia despite bronchial tubes infection

Le Mével deplores the pink jersey doesn’t want him

Video: Millar and Le Mevel suffer but enjoy the Giro mountains

The Frenchman made sure he was part of the 16-rider break that fought for the stage and was the first rider to attack on the final climb to Aprica. However he was also one of the first to crack and was left behind as Ulissi, Visconti and 10 other riders contested the finale in Tirano.

Despite missing out on the stage victory and on the pink jersey several times in the first week of the Giro, Le Mével told Cyclingnews that he would go on the attack again, perhaps on Thursday's stage to San Pellegrino Terme.