Video: Jens Voigt embraces his new life after retirement
Former Trek Factory Racing rider at the Tour of California
Jens Voigt may have hung up his wheels in 2014 after signing out in style by setting a new Hour Record on the track but the German is still a major presence in cycling.
At the Tour of California Voigt acts as an ambassador for the race and also adds his experience and knowledge as a commentator. Cyclingnews caught up with the former athlete at the end of stage 4 in Avila Beach, where he won the stage last year, to talk about that day and his current roles.
According to the former Trek Factory Racing rider “it’s more shut up voice than shut up legs,” these days.
