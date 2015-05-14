Video: Jens Voigt embraces his new life after retirement

Image 1 of 5 Jens Voigt (RadioShack) takes home a stage win in Avila Beach (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Jens Voigt is back this year but not as a rider. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 5 Of course Jens Voigt got a farewell photo with a joey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Jens Voigt (Trek) after breaking the Hour Record (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 5 Jens Voigt on the attack in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jens Voigt may have hung up his wheels in 2014 after signing out in style by setting a new Hour Record on the track but the German is still a major presence in cycling.

At the Tour of California Voigt acts as an ambassador for the race and also adds his experience and knowledge as a commentator. Cyclingnews caught up with the former athlete at the end of stage 4 in Avila Beach, where he won the stage last year, to talk about that day and his current roles.

According to the former Trek Factory Racing rider “it’s more shut up voice than shut up legs,” these days.

