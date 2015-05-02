Video Highlights from Alex Dowsett's Hour Record ride

Image 1 of 6 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) gets a hug from his father Phil after setting a new UCI Hour Record Image 2 of 6 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) beat the Hour Record riding 52,937 kilometres Image 3 of 6 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) is on his way to setting the new Hour Record Image 4 of 6 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) in the wind tunnel (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 5 of 6 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) during his Hour Record attempt Image 6 of 6 Alex Dowsett set a new hour record of 52.937 kilometres

Alex Dowsett has set a new UCI Hour Record at the Manchester Velodrome this Saturday with a distance of 52.937 kilometres, beating Rohan Dennis' previous record of 52.491. Dowsett looked like he still had more to give as he lifted his bike over his head after completing his hour.

"I want to say thank you. I've got a lot of thanks you's to make. It's not been easy since November when we started thinking about the Hour Record. I thought when the UCI changed the rules that I’d have a punt at that… suddenly I realised what I'd let myself in for. I just want to say thank you to the whole crowd because the last five minutes it was all you guys," Dowsett said in the track centre. Full report here.