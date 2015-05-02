Video Highlights from Alex Dowsett's Hour Record ride
Movistar rider set new distance of 52.937 kilometres
Alex Dowsett has set a new UCI Hour Record at the Manchester Velodrome this Saturday with a distance of 52.937 kilometres, beating Rohan Dennis' previous record of 52.491. Dowsett looked like he still had more to give as he lifted his bike over his head after completing his hour.
"I want to say thank you. I've got a lot of thanks you's to make. It's not been easy since November when we started thinking about the Hour Record. I thought when the UCI changed the rules that I’d have a punt at that… suddenly I realised what I'd let myself in for. I just want to say thank you to the whole crowd because the last five minutes it was all you guys," Dowsett said in the track centre. Full report here.
