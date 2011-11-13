Video: Herety on the state of British cycling

John Herety (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

In this exclusive video with Cyclingnews Rapha Condor-Sharp’s manager John Herety talks about the UK racing scene and strength of the UK peloton.

Related Articles Video: Herety looks ahead to 2012

Herety pointed out the growing number of UK-based teams aiming for Continental status but stressed that one weakness from the UK scene was the lack of numbers to fill prospect squads.

Next year Rapha aims to mix things up and create an exciting new project for their main sponsors while still generating enough revenue to build solid foundations for the future.

The aim is to create a purely British team within five years that will complement the British Cycling Academy and offer up-and-coming British talent a clear pathway in terms of their career ladder.

One rider that Herety ruled out signing was Russell Downing. Despite two successful years at Sky rider was not offered a new deal for 2012 as still doesn’t have a pro contract. Although Herety admitted that he’d ‘love to sign Downing’ he ruled it out.

