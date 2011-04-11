Video: Hayman on Paris-Roubaix action

Image 1 of 2 Matt Hayman (Sky) is ready for Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 2 Australians Baden Cooke and Mathew Hayman lead the charge through the Arenberg forrest (Image credit: Sirotti)

Mathew Hayman (Team Sky) rode to a solid tenth place – his highest finish ever – in Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix but was left to think of what might have been at the finish after being part of the day’s main break.

Hayman attacked along with winner Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) and made the day’s main break. But with 15 kilometres to go and as Van Summeren and three others broke clear, Hayman was unable to respond.

He was caught by the main group of challengers and shepherded his team leader Juan Antonio Flecha through to a ninth place finish.

Despite two top ten finishes it was a mixed day for Team Sky. Co-leader Geraint Thomas crashed three times during the race but in this exclusive video, Hayman talks about his race day.

