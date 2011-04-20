Video: Fränk Schleck rues Mur de Huy sprint

Frank Schleck will target the Tour and the Classics (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) was disappointed following today's Flèche Wallonne, saying he waited too long to respond to the winning attack by Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the final part of the Mur de Huy.

Schleck could only manage a 7th place finish, six seconds behind Gilbert at the line, but he still has high hopes for Sunday's Liège - Bastogne - Liège.



