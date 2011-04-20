Video: Fränk Schleck rues Mur de Huy sprint
Leopard-Trek rider waited too long
Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) was disappointed following today's Flèche Wallonne, saying he waited too long to respond to the winning attack by Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the final part of the Mur de Huy.
Schleck could only manage a 7th place finish, six seconds behind Gilbert at the line, but he still has high hopes for Sunday's Liège - Bastogne - Liège.
