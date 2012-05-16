Trending

Video: Fränk Schleck discusses his Giro d'Italia GC prospects

RadioShack leader looks toward demanding final week

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) lies in 8th place in the overall GC after nine stages

(Image credit: Sirotti)
A happy Frank Schleck (Team Radioshack Nissan)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Roman Kreuziger and Frank Schleck are two outside contenders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) was thrust into the Giro d'Italia at the last minute when teammate Jakob Fuglsang was ruled out through injury. A Tour de France podium placer in his own right, Schleck was quickly added to the list of favourites for the race, and despite losing 26 seconds to the leaders on stage 10 to Assisi, the Luxembourg rider is still within reach of the maglia rosa.

At the start of stage 11, a cagey Schleck fielded questions about his prospects for the overall, but he was quick to point out that any current time gaps could become superfluous in the demanding final week of the Giro.