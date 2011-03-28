Video: Eisel on HTC-Highroad's Gent-Wevelgem showing
Team hit by illness and bad luck but look ahead to Flanders
HTC-Highroad came into Gent-Wevelgem with an enviable record of three wins in four seasons but on Sunday their streak of success ended after bad luck and illness hit the team.
Related Articles
The team started with a three-pronged attack consisting of sprinter Mark Cavendish, last year’s winner Bernhard Eisel and Milan-San Remo winner Matt Goss.
The Australian was forced to quit the race early on suffering from illness but should return for next weekend’s Tour of Flanders.
Meanwhile, Cavendish punctured before the first ascent of the Kemmelberg and although he chased back and rejoined the leaders, he was caught up in a crash in the final 30 kilometres.
That left Eisel as the team’s best hope and in this exclusive video the Austrian talks about the HTC-Highroad’s race and his form ahead of this weekend’s Tour of Flanders.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy