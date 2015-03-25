Video: Dwars door Vlaanderen highlights

Image 1 of 6 Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 The breakaway in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Matt Goss lays in a ditch after crashing during Dwars Door Vlaanderen. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 One of several crash victims in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 The leaders take a smoother route in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 The 2015 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wednesday's Dwars door Vlaanderen in Belgium was a wild ride from start to finish as crashes and debatable tactics played into the finish, which saw Belgian Pro Continental team Topsport Vlaanderen take the top two spots out of a four-rider breakaway that included World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski and Cannondale-Garmin's Dylan Van Baarle.

Kwiatkowski's Etixx-QuickStep team blamed Van Baarle for the outcome, claiming his failure to cooperate with Kwiatkowski doomed both their chances. But Van Baarle said he as waiting for the world champion to pick up the chase.

