Video: Dwars door Vlaanderen highlights
Topsport Vlaanderen upsets WorldTour teams with one-two finish
Wednesday's Dwars door Vlaanderen in Belgium was a wild ride from start to finish as crashes and debatable tactics played into the finish, which saw Belgian Pro Continental team Topsport Vlaanderen take the top two spots out of a four-rider breakaway that included World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski and Cannondale-Garmin's Dylan Van Baarle.
Kwiatkowski's Etixx-QuickStep team blamed Van Baarle for the outcome, claiming his failure to cooperate with Kwiatkowski doomed both their chances. But Van Baarle said he as waiting for the world champion to pick up the chase.
