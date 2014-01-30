Video: Danielson on 2014 goals and remaining career objectives

Image 1 of 3 Tom Danielson works for Garmin-Sharp teammate Phil Gaimon (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Thomas Danielson worked his socks off for Phillip Gaimon (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) controls the gap (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

While Garmin-Sharp expected their co-leaders Tom Danielson and Janier Acevedo to vie for victory in Argentina's Tour de San Luis, Phil Gaimon's stage 1 victory from a race-long break vaulted the WorldTour team rookie into the leader's jersey and ultimately a hard-fought runner-up position to Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the final podium.

Danielson played a key super-domestique role for Gaimon on each of the three mountain finishes and couldn't be happier or prouder of Gaimon's performance versus many of the WorldTour's stage race stars.

Prior to the final stage, Danielson spoke to Cyclingnews about his 2014 schedule and his goals for the season. After winning the 2013 Tour of Utah, the 35-year-old American hopes to add GC wins at the Tour of California and Colorado's USA Pro Challenge to his palmares. Regarding objectives for the remainder of his career, Danielson speaks of his yet to be fulfilled WorldTour race ambitions.

