Video: "Come Dine with"... Cameron Wurf

Liquigas-Cannondale put Cameron Wurf to work chasing (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Tour of Beijing is for most of the riders the ultimate experience about sport... and food. Liquigas-Cannondale's Cameron Wurf has been enjoying his first visit to China, notably the dishes served at the hotels.

"They use a lot of steamed-style cooking, which is very unusual for us," he told Cyclingnews in a video interview.

From the fried rice in use for breakfast to the unusual jelly he eats for dessert, the Tasmanian describes a wide range of specialities and meals outside the usual fare consumed by professional cyclists in Europe.

Wurf, fifth overall at the Tour of Turkey earlier this season, has been pleased with his culinary experience. "The most important is that it's fresh and cooked."