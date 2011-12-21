Video: Chris Jory reflects on a frustrating 2011

Image 1 of 3 Mark Jamieson scores the biggest win of his road career with a convincing sprint to the line agains Chris Jory (BikeBug.com) and Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Heinrich Haussler) Image 2 of 3 Chris Jory (BikeBug.com) talks about the race on the podium. (Image credit: Alex Hinds) Image 3 of 3 Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au) is the leader of the HostPlus Pedal for Prostate King of the Mountains competition afte the second stage. (Image credit: James Huang)

Chris Jory (GPM Wilson Racing) says that he is happy to be racing for another year in Australia, despite coming close to a berth with a Belgian Continental team.

The affable 23-year-old showed himself to be one of the strongest riders in this year's NRS, highlighted by podiums at the two big New South Wales classics, the Goulburn to Sydney Classic and the Grafton to Inverell.

Jory explained to Cyclingnews that it had been a frustrating season in many ways after so many close calls.

"It's hard to go a year without winning, especially when you get four or five seconds. The goal for next year is definitely to win one."

The Australian was philosophical about his results however, saying he had put it all on the line, particularly in Grafton where he ran second to former world track champion Mark Jamieson.

Looking ahead Jory says he is hoping for a strong performance in the Tour of Manawatu (formerly the Tour of Wellington) before he heads to Europe where he'll ride in some of the Belgian classics including Brabantse Pijl.

"A good results, a top 10, a top 5 in one of the bigger races is worth a lot."

See the full video interview with Chris Jory below.