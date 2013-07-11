Video: Charly Wegelius on his new book, Domestique
Garmin Sharp DS talks to Cyclingnews
Having recently released his warts and all book featuring both the highlights and low lights of his career, titled 'Domestique', Charly Wegelius has some perspective on the often cathartic process.
"After a while I think I realised that it was a story that was worth telling," Wegelius tells Cyclingnews in this video.
Domestic charts his journey from Vendee U in France to Mapei, De Nardi and Liquigas in Italy, a difficult two years with Lotto, through to his final season with then-UCI Continental outfit UnitedHealthcare in 2011.
The book makes no apologies as it dismisses the often-romanticised notion of the role of the domestique in professional cycling and Wegelius says that he hopes that it sheds some light on the day-to-day, race-to-race rigour of the job.
Now a directeur sportif with Garmin Sharp, Wegelius tells Cyclingnews that he "never imaged" feeling as passionate as he does now for the sport, given the low ebb he was at in 2011.
Watch the video below for more from Charly Wegelius.
