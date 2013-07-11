Video: Charly Wegelius on his new book, Domestique

Image 1 of 5 Charly Wegelius (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Wegelius in his element, leading his team down the road in the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Charly Wegelius in his first race for UnitedHealthcare. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Charly Wegelius (Omega Pharma - Lotto) leads the break in stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Charly Wegelius (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is ready to help Matt LLoyd defend his climber's jersey (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Having recently released his warts and all book featuring both the highlights and low lights of his career, titled 'Domestique', Charly Wegelius has some perspective on the often cathartic process.

"After a while I think I realised that it was a story that was worth telling," Wegelius tells Cyclingnews in this video.

Domestic charts his journey from Vendee U in France to Mapei, De Nardi and Liquigas in Italy, a difficult two years with Lotto, through to his final season with then-UCI Continental outfit UnitedHealthcare in 2011.

The book makes no apologies as it dismisses the often-romanticised notion of the role of the domestique in professional cycling and Wegelius says that he hopes that it sheds some light on the day-to-day, race-to-race rigour of the job.

Now a directeur sportif with Garmin Sharp, Wegelius tells Cyclingnews that he "never imaged" feeling as passionate as he does now for the sport, given the low ebb he was at in 2011.

Watch the video below for more from Charly Wegelius.