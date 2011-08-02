Video: Busche aims to finish year on high at Vuelta
American proud to be wearing stars and stripes
Matthew Busche (RadioShack), currently riding the Tour de Pologne, is looking forward to his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a Espana. Busche took the first win of his professional career at the US road championships in May, and feels that he has progressed significantly as a rider over the last six months.
"I don't know if I'm any stronger this year, but I think the experience [having ridden a year already] makes a big difference even just riding in the bunch," Busche said to Cyclingnews. "I feel like I can navigate the race a bit more which helps a lot."
The 26-year-old finished 36th overall in the recent Tour of Austria and hopes to prove his form ahead of debuting in Spain.
"I hope I get to do the Vuelta this year, that would be a big goal, a big dream for me," he said.
"I think I have the potential to do better in the sport, but there's still a long way to go in terms of learning mentally, physically and simply gaining more experience."
Watch the full video below:
