Video: Busche aims to finish year on high at Vuelta

Matthew Busche (RadioShack) was surprised to win the US title. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Matthew Busche (RadioShack), currently riding the Tour de Pologne, is looking forward to his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a Espana. Busche took the first win of his professional career at the US road championships in May, and feels that he has progressed significantly as a rider over the last six months.

"I don't know if I'm any stronger this year, but I think the experience [having ridden a year already] makes a big difference even just riding in the bunch," Busche said to Cyclingnews. "I feel like I can navigate the race a bit more which helps a lot."

The 26-year-old finished 36th overall in the recent Tour of Austria and hopes to prove his form ahead of debuting in Spain.

"I hope I get to do the Vuelta this year, that would be a big goal, a big dream for me," he said.

"I think I have the potential to do better in the sport, but there's still a long way to go in terms of learning mentally, physically and simply gaining more experience."

Watch the full video below: