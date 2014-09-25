Video: 5 riders to watch in the women's road race world championship
Can defending champion Vos hold off her rivals?
Marianne Vos has been the commanding force in women's cycling for years, and the defending World Champion in the elite women's road race is certainly the favourite for victory at the UCI Road World Championships in Ponferrada on Saturday, but the Dutch rider showed unprecedented vulnerability in the team time trial last Sunday when she was dropped.
Her ill-paced effort saved her, however, from a devastating crash that took down her key national teammates Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten, and she will be without their support in the road race.
With a weakened Dutch team and question marks on Vos's form, her rivals will be snapping at her heels: World Cup overall winner Lizzie Armitstead (Great Britain) will be ready to take advantage of any weakness.
Who else should Vos keep her eyes on come Saturday? Check Cyclingnews' top 5 riders to watch video for Saturday's top contenders.
