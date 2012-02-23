Video: 24 hours of Old Pueblo race wrap-up
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Thousands enjoy weekend of racing and fun in the Arizona desert
With the growth of mountain bike marathons and stage races, 24-hour races have been dropping off the endurance race calendar in recent years, but in Arizona, 24-hour racing is alive and well.
Thousands of 24 Hours of Old Pueblo racers met up in the Arizona desert over the weekend of February 17-19 to compete solo and as parts of two, four and five-person teams from noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday. Some raced with gears, some raced on singlespeeds.
This video by Devon Balet (devonbaletphoto.com), provided courtesy of race organizer Epic Rides, captures the true spirit of 24-hour racing.
You can also check out complete race coverage with full race results (including riders and teams), photos from Dave McElwaine and a brief race report from the weekend. Or read this article about the winning, four-person teams.
