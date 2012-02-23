Video: 24 hours of Old Pueblo race wrap-up

Image 1 of 3 24-Hour Town hosts up to 3,500 racers and spectators for the weekend of the 24 Hours of Old Pueblo race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Sarah Kaufman riding her first race for the NoTubes Elite Women (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Cory Wallace (Kona) riding an incredible 293 miles to take the solo men (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

With the growth of mountain bike marathons and stage races, 24-hour races have been dropping off the endurance race calendar in recent years, but in Arizona, 24-hour racing is alive and well.

Thousands of 24 Hours of Old Pueblo racers met up in the Arizona desert over the weekend of February 17-19 to compete solo and as parts of two, four and five-person teams from noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday. Some raced with gears, some raced on singlespeeds.

This video by Devon Balet (devonbaletphoto.com), provided courtesy of race organizer Epic Rides, captures the true spirit of 24-hour racing.

