Van der Poel celebrates Hulst victory with 7km run at sub-4 minute pace
Strava run gives a measure of Dutch star's fitness after winning season debut
After coming from a back-of-the-grid start to win the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Hulst on Sunday, Mathieu van der Poel did what comes naturally to an endurance athlete: he headed straight from the intense hour-long race and clicked off a run at a pace most normal runners would struggle to hit when rested.
Van der Poel posted the file from his run to Strava, entitling it "Tempo celebration run", showing he covered 7km at a pace of 3:50 per kilometre.
Now, that's nowhere near the world-record pace – which is currently a 2:34 kilometre pace set by Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei in Monaco in 2020. Still, it is well within the range of the best amateur runners and remarkable considering Van der Poel appears to run only occasionally.
During his early November camp in Spain, Van der Poel clicked off a few short runs, generally averaging over 4 minutes per kilometre so he must have had extra motivation after his stunning victory over Laurens Sweeck and Eli Iserbyt.
Van der Poel's run was also not nearly as quick as Tom Pidcock's infamous 2021 5km run that made headlines as a near-world record effort. His 13:25 time later appeared to be a glitch in his Garmin.
Pidcock may still be the quickest runner of the 'big three' male cyclocross racers, with an estimated best 5km effort on Strava two minutes faster than Wout van Aert and a minute better than Van der Poel, but if his mechanical luck continues – like the broken wheel he suffered in Hulst and the broken shoe and jammed gears in Overijse – he might need those skills.
None of the three riders' running paces even come close to the best marathon runners' speed - Eliud Kipchoge clicked off 2:52 kilometres when setting the marathon record in Berlin in September (2:01:09). Each of his 5km splits during that marathon was faster than their best runs.
Of course, none of those times were set after a ridiculously hard hour-long cyclocross race.
Van der Poel will be back on his bike this weekend with Saturday's Superprestige race in Boom on his schedule as well as Sunday's World Cup round in Antwerp. At the latter, he's set to face off against Pidcock and Van Aert for the first time this season.
🙌 For the first time this #CXWorldCup season, @WoutvanAert, @mathieuvdpoel and @tompidcock are facing each other! 😍 Who's in for some CX fun in Antwerp on Sunday? 💪 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LuAw4lKb8NNovember 29, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.