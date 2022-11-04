Van der Haar, Vos, Van Empel favourites for European cyclocross titles

The climbers come to the fore at the UEC European Cyclocross Championships that start on Saturday in the medieval fortress city of Namur, with defending champion Lars van der Haar and World Cup leader Fem van Empel the favourites for the elite men's and women's races, respectively.

Van der Haar showed his form and climbing prowess, storming from behind to take an emphatic win in the Koppenbergcross on Monday. His main rivals will continue to be the dominant duo of Eli Iserbyt and Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), with Quinten Hermans (Tormans Circus CX) another contender.

The women will contest their title race without defending champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions), who is recovering from a broken hand.

Van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) has been the dominant rider in the elite races this season, taking eight victories including four straight World Cup wins. However, the 20-year-old will compete in the under-23 event on Sunday. That race could well be the most exciting of the weekend, with Dutch riders Van Empel, Shirin van Anrooij and Puck Pieterse already demonstrating their rivalry in the elite races this season.

New Ineos Grenadiers rider Pauline Ferrand-Prevot will be one rider to watch as she looks to add to a sterling season that included world titles in MTB Cross Country, Short Track, Marathon and the Gravel title. Her result in the Koppenbergcross was scuttled by multiple mechanicals.

However, the Dutch riders have been dominant for several seasons and expect the situation to be very much the same on Saturday. Denise Betsema is the top climber and came second in Koppenbergcross. Marianne Vos will only be in her third race of the season on Saturday but the world champion can never be counted out.

One non-Dutch rider who could break their blockade is Blanka Kata Vas (Hungary). She has five victories so far this season.

Racing begins on Saturday with the junior women and under-23 men before the elite women's race. Sunday starts with the junior men's race, followed by the under-23 women and elite men.

There are 331 riders from 21 countries registered. "The Cyclo-Cross European Championships are the UEC's last competition of the season and is also one of the first major international events of this fascinating discipline," Enrico Della Casa, president of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme said.

"Europe has always been regarded as the birthplace of cyclocross and in a few days, we will see yet another superb event in the charming and unique setting of the Namur Citadel with all the best specialists in the line-up, girls and boys that we will hear about in the next few months and in the years to come. The huge media interest generated by these Championships shows that we are expecting a high-level event, which will be the pinnacle of the season.

"I would like to thank the Belgian Cycling Federation and its President Tom van Damme. for the interest and support that it has always given to our events, as well as the Golazo Cycling organisers, the City of Namur and the Mayor Maxime Prévot and the Sports Delegate Charlotte Bazelaire, the government of Wallonia and all the volunteers for their continuous commitment, expertise and passion in helping to organise the most successful event."