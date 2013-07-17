Vacansoleil-DCM boss resigned to losing riders

Image 1 of 5 No bikes on the rest day. Danny Van Poppel and Vacansoleil-DCM general manager Dan Luijckx make use of an alternate mode of transport (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 The Vacansoleil team with new Dutch champion Johnny Hoogerland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Alexis Vuillermoz (Sojasun) in the breakaway (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 5 Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

There is growing concern for the future of the Vacansoleil-DCM team with general manager Daan Luijckx saying that rider's careers were now hanging in the balance.

Current title sponsors Vacansoleil which promotes luxury camping holidays and DCM, a fertiliser manufacturer have previously announced that they will not renew their current agreements. Bike sponsor Bianchi is reportedly willing to up its stake in the team but that won't be enough to see them take over from the current sponsors.

"Right now I have nothing concrete in my hands," said Luijckx on Wednesday to news agency, Belga. "I have three options open, but even with these I still have no signature."

One option if the funds cannot be raised is for the team to continue at WorldTour level, is to drop back to Professional Continental status. Luijckx had also hoped to have some plans in place by the start of the Tour de France but given nothing has come to fruition, he is resigned to the fact that some of his riders will be looking for a new home sooner rather than later.

"I had promised to have some news for the riders so they can find a new employer at the end of the Tour," he explained. "I do not want to and cannot impede on their careers. I know that some of our high profile riders like Thomas De Gendt, Björn Leukemans and Lieuwe Westra are willing to wait longer. And I also know that managers have shown interest and are offering more money and I can't do anything about that. The guys will start making decisions from late July, early August. I can't be angry about that."

Luijckx also said that he was "grateful" for the success of the team over the past five years.

