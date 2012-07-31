USA Cycling summer 'cross camp concludes in Montana

Image 1 of 15 Coach Proctor giving barrier tips with authentic Montana barriers. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 2 of 15 Each day starting with conditioning drills. Here the group practices ignition “step ups”. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 3 of 15 Even the rides up to the skills course were scenic. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 4 of 15 Yoga for cyclists was introduced to riders. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 5 of 15 Drills were both fun and effective. Here Austin Vincent,Stephen Bassett and Drew Dillman are the last men standing in a game of “foot down”. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 6 of 15 Riding sand is an essential part of getting faster. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 7 of 15 National 15-16 Road Champion Ethan Reynolds takes the obstacles at speed. Barrier work was incorporated into each day. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 8 of 15 Evening sessions meant classroom time. Video instruction and BMC pro rider Stephen Ettinger were included in the curriculum. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 9 of 15 Afternoon sessions included a 3+ hour training ride in the mountains. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 10 of 15 Riders got to sample a little bit of Montana singletrack. National 15-16 Cyclo-cross Champion Austin Vincent railing a line. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 11 of 15 Start drills are a fun, and effective way of getting better. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 12 of 15 Spencer Downing pumping up tires before a morning skills session. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 13 of 15 Setting up the course for some barrier drills. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 14 of 15 The campers build camaraderie through meals and sharing living space. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 15 of 15 The camp ended with a scavenger hunt in downtown Helena, MT. (Image credit: Tom Robertson)

Geoff Proctor – organizer of the US 'cross camp that takes place in Belgium each winter – and USA Cycling (USAC) teamed up for the second consecutive summer to give 17 aspiring athletes a chance to participate in a cyclo-cross-specific summer training camp in Helena, Montana in late July.

"The camp went well last year, so we wanted to do it again and keep on bringing kids forward with their training, their motivation, and their focus," said Proctor. "It's a big year with Louisville Worlds coming, but it's also important to keep looking at the younger riders coming up. I'm really thankful to USAC for giving me and the riders this opportunity."

The camp, spread over four days, included four sessions a day: early morning conditioning, late morning specific cyclo-cross training, afternoon rides up in the mountains, and evening classroom sessions with video analysis of European cyclo-cross races and segments of motivational footage as well.

"I like the compressed, focused approach," said Proctor. "Multiple opportunities within a short amount of time to work on and reinforce certain skills. We spend a lot of time talking about different techniques and I like to give the riders a chance for ample practice in a non-competitive, but serious atmosphere.

"Several weeks prior, I line out all the training rides, facilities and equipment. There's no guess work and everything is tightly planned and structured. I added a few new segments this summer as well. A ‘yoga for cycling' session, another venue for practicing bunny-hopping and stair running, and, finally, a fun-had-by-all scavenger hunt to end the camp.

"Each year I also try to bring in professional riders. Last year, it was great to have Sam and Andy Schultz come over from Missoula. This year, we really enjoyed having BMC pro mountain bike rider Stephen Ettinger, who spends most of his domestic time in nearby Bozeman."

Proctor will also continue his development vision with his tenth Euro 'Cross Camp this winter. Just a month before Louisville, this year's camp will focus on hopefuls for Worlds in the junior, U23, and women categories.

Cyclo-cross Summer Camp Roster

1994 - Hometown

Drew Dillman - Fairdale, KY

Zane Godby - Louisville, CO

Tobin Ortenblad - Santa Cruz, CA

1995

Curtis White - Delanson, NY

Steven Bassett - Knoxville, TN

Spencer Downing - Boulder, CO

1996

Ian Haupt - Whitefish Bay, WI

Landen Beckner - Helena, MT

Maxx Chance - Boulder, CO

Josey Weik - Wrenshall, MN

Austin Vincent - Simsbury, CT

1997

Ethan Reynolds - Boise, ID

Cooper Willsey - Hinesburg, VT

Ian McShane - Louisville, KY

Gavin Haley - Louisville, KY

1998

Gage Hecht - Parker, CO

Spencer Petrov - Mason, OH