USA Cycling summer 'cross camp concludes in Montana
Four-day camp attracts US's top young talent
Geoff Proctor – organizer of the US 'cross camp that takes place in Belgium each winter – and USA Cycling (USAC) teamed up for the second consecutive summer to give 17 aspiring athletes a chance to participate in a cyclo-cross-specific summer training camp in Helena, Montana in late July.
"The camp went well last year, so we wanted to do it again and keep on bringing kids forward with their training, their motivation, and their focus," said Proctor. "It's a big year with Louisville Worlds coming, but it's also important to keep looking at the younger riders coming up. I'm really thankful to USAC for giving me and the riders this opportunity."
The camp, spread over four days, included four sessions a day: early morning conditioning, late morning specific cyclo-cross training, afternoon rides up in the mountains, and evening classroom sessions with video analysis of European cyclo-cross races and segments of motivational footage as well.
"I like the compressed, focused approach," said Proctor. "Multiple opportunities within a short amount of time to work on and reinforce certain skills. We spend a lot of time talking about different techniques and I like to give the riders a chance for ample practice in a non-competitive, but serious atmosphere.
"Several weeks prior, I line out all the training rides, facilities and equipment. There's no guess work and everything is tightly planned and structured. I added a few new segments this summer as well. A ‘yoga for cycling' session, another venue for practicing bunny-hopping and stair running, and, finally, a fun-had-by-all scavenger hunt to end the camp.
"Each year I also try to bring in professional riders. Last year, it was great to have Sam and Andy Schultz come over from Missoula. This year, we really enjoyed having BMC pro mountain bike rider Stephen Ettinger, who spends most of his domestic time in nearby Bozeman."
Proctor will also continue his development vision with his tenth Euro 'Cross Camp this winter. Just a month before Louisville, this year's camp will focus on hopefuls for Worlds in the junior, U23, and women categories.
Cyclo-cross Summer Camp Roster
1994 - Hometown
Drew Dillman - Fairdale, KY
Zane Godby - Louisville, CO
Tobin Ortenblad - Santa Cruz, CA
1995
Curtis White - Delanson, NY
Steven Bassett - Knoxville, TN
Spencer Downing - Boulder, CO
1996
Ian Haupt - Whitefish Bay, WI
Landen Beckner - Helena, MT
Maxx Chance - Boulder, CO
Josey Weik - Wrenshall, MN
Austin Vincent - Simsbury, CT
1997
Ethan Reynolds - Boise, ID
Cooper Willsey - Hinesburg, VT
Ian McShane - Louisville, KY
Gavin Haley - Louisville, KY
1998
Gage Hecht - Parker, CO
Spencer Petrov - Mason, OH
