US pro championships move to May

The top three for the TT: Levi Leipheimer, Taylor Phinney and Bernard Van Ulden. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

USA Cycling announced today that the USA Cycling Professional Championships will remain in Greenville, South Carolina through 2012, but will be moved up to the last weekend in May.

Its new position on the calendar will be more in line with the rest of the world's national championships, and allow the US riders to accumulate points through the championships toward qualification for the world championships and Olympic Games.

USA Cycling Chief Executive Officer Steve Johnson explained, “After the 26th weekend of the year [late June], no points are given toward UCI World ranking at national championships. It is important for American cycling to hold our Professional National Championship prior to the UCI deadline, especially heading into an Olympic year.”

Medalist Sports will continue as the technical directors of the race.

Next year's time trial will take place on Saturday, May 28 and the road race on Monday, May 30, dates between the Amgen Tour of California and the TD Bank International Championships in Philadelphia. The position will allow more of the riders who race the majority of the season in Europe to attend.

The placement on the Memorial Day holiday weekend should boost the number of spectators. It does, however, overlap with one of the country's oldest running races, the Tour of Somerville.

USA Cycling stated in its press release that "the date change is not expected to impact the Tour of Somerville which will continue to be a vital part of USA Cycling’s National Racing Calendar".