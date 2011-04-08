US masters champion suspended for steroid

The doping control van is hard to miss. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) today suspended Mebane, North Carolina's Peter Cannell for doping.

37 year-old Cannell tested positive for the anabolic agent drostanolone in an out-of-competition test taken on April 16, 2010.

After being confronted by a USADA investigation, Cannell also admitted to previously using anabolics and forfeited all of his competitive results, prizes and points from February 6, 2007 onward.

The decision disqualifies Cannell from his 2009 national masters time trial championship, which should pass down to Ian Stanford of Winona, Minnesota. The 2008 masters title will now go to Eric Bean of Madison, Wisconsin and the 2007 masters road race title to Matthew Johnson of New Haven, Connecticut.