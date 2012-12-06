University gives Crawford full support after confession

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: USADA) Image 2 of 2 Levi Leipheimer (US Postal) at the 2001 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP)

Colorado Mesa University says it stands by its cycling coach Rick Crawford after he confessed to having assisted Levi Leipheimer to dope while he was riding with US Postal. Crawford confessed to USADA but due to the Statute of Limitations was not given a sanction.

"Rick came to us before he approached USADA," said CMU President Tim Foster in a statement. "He was placed on temporary suspension while we conducted an internal investigation. No drug-related infractions were found. In fact, Rick has been educating our student-athletes on the importance of clean, drug-free competition."

Cyclingnews understands that Crawford emailed all of his current and former athletes informing them that he was cooperating with USADA in October.

"I told USADA everything, I mean everything and there was nothing to tell about [Tom] Danielson or [Chann] McRae," Crawford told Cyclingnews. "They were people I worked with and I worked with Chann since he was 14 years-old. I never had any influence on him in that way, or Tom Danielson."

Crawford has since resumed his work with the university and will put in at least 500 hours of community service during the next five years in anti-doping education for the USADA or any sports or community organization or institution of higher education.

The university also announced the appointment of Scott Mercier as director of it's cycling program.