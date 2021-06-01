UKAD pauses Richard Freeman case as he appeals against being struck off

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has announced that its proceedings against former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman have been paused pending his appeal to the High Court against a decision taken by the independent Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPT) in March.

UKAD had charged Freeman with two anti-doping rules violations – 'possession of a prohibited substance' and 'tampering or attempting tampering with any part of doping control' – back in February, with the doctor facing a four-year ban from sport as a result.

The charges related to Freeman's ordering of the banned drug testosterone and its delivery to the headquarters of Team Sky and British Cycling in Manchester in 2011.

In March, he was found guilty by the MPTS of ordering the drug 'knowing or believing' it was to be given to an unnamed rider and was then struck off the British medical register, meaning he is unable to work as a doctor.

Freeman's appeal against that ruling is expected to be formally made at the Manchester High Court, with a two-day hearing likely to take place towards the end of 2021.

UKAD's proceedings against Freeman fall within the 10-year statute of limitations on the offences, which were imposed in 2015, though it remains to be seen how the High Court appeal will affect the UKAD case.

"UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has today confirmed that its proceedings against former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman have been paused until the conclusion of a High Court appeal lodged by him against a decision made by the independent Medical Practitioners Tribunal in March 2021," read a statement issued by UKAD.

"The date for the High Court appeal hearing is not known. UKAD's case is being heard by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP).

"Dr Freeman is charged with two anti-doping rule violations and remains provisionally suspended by UKAD.

"UKAD will not be making any further comment at this time."